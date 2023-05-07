James Harden Dedicates Incredible Game 4 Performance To Honorary Guest, MSU Shooting Victim John Hao

Videos by OutKick

Give it up for Philadelphia guard James Harden, who not only propelled the 76ers to an OT win over the Celtics to tie the Eastern Conference semifinals but also invited a fan in the process of dealing with tragedy.

Harden invited 20-year-old John Hao to Sunday’s Game 4 against Boston. Hao was involved in the unfortunate on-campus school shooting at Michigan State in February.

After the 116-115 win, Harden met with Hao on the court, gifting Hao the game-worn sneakers.

Their connection hits the heart strings …

“I had a special guest in the building. Little JH,” Harden said after the win and 42-point performance. “He gave me good luck, he brought me good vibes, good energy. Really this game is for him.”

The international student was one of the five victims left critically wounded by the shooting — Hao was left paralyzed from the chest down. Three students lost their lives on Feb. 13, 2022.

After hearing that Hao is a major fan, Harden visited the student at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. Aside from offering him encouragement, Harden gifted Hao a pair of signed sneakers and an invite to a Sixers home game, which came to fruition Sunday.

Much respect for James Harden.