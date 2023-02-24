James Harden Reaches Out To MSU Shooting Victim With Incredible Gesture

Videos by OutKick

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden accomplished good-hearted charity in response to the harrowing shooting at Michigan State.

Seen in a video released Thursday, Harden visited MSU international student John Hao, who was one of the five victims left critically wounded. Three students died during the shooting.

Harden caught word of the 20-year-old Hao’s fandom as his story spread — Hao suffered a severed spinal cord during the tragic on-campus shooting.

Hao survived the shooting but was left paralyzed.

Harden wanted to reach out after learning that he was Hao’s favorite player. The NBA All-Star sent Hao a pair of game-worn sneakers and gave Hao an encouraging chat during a FaceTime call.

It was a touching moment from an athlete who deliberately went out of their way to put out a positive message.

WATCH:

Hao was speaking from Sparrow Hospital in Lansing where he continues to receive treatment since the incident on Feb. 13.

Harden also contributed to the student’s GoFundMe.

“Everything will work itself out, be strong,” Harden said during the video call.

He added, “You’re alright. You’ll be alright. I promise you are … I love when you’re smiling, alright?

“I’m with you. I know it’s tough right now but you have to stay physically strong, you know what I mean? You gotta just think positive things and keep pushing and keep fighting.”

It was a baller move by Harden to reach out to his young fan, who much like the East Lansing community, is still recovering from the tragedy.

After several hours of panic at MSU that night, the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Former Spartan athletes and other sports figures voiced their support for the grieving MSU community:

Dylan Larkin & Coach Lalonde on tonight’s tragedy at Michigan State University. 💚 pic.twitter.com/4CDMfPlzP6 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 14, 2023

Pray for everyone in EL right now this is unfair — JJJ (@jarenjacksonjr) February 14, 2023

This is such a tragic situation & our hearts go out to the MSU community, all of Lansing and East Lansing! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 14, 2023