James Dolan Might Stop Selling Alcohol At Rangers Games To Stick It To New York State Liquor Authority

Having a cold one at an NHL game is one of life’s most simple (and expensive) pleasures. However, for Rangers fans that may be going away. To the surprise of no one, the reason stems from James Dolan’s beef with the New York State Liquor Authority.

Dolan is in the midst of a feud with the state’s liquor authority over his use of facial recognition technology at Madison Square Garden and other venues owned by MSG Entertainment.

That technology has been used to deny entry to attorneys involved in litigation against Dolan’s companies and even people who have been critical of him on social media.

This has led to the New York State Liquor Authority threatening to take away the company’s liquor licenses.

James Dolan’s beef with the New York State Liquor Authority could affect thirsty Rangers fans. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Dolan Plans Publicity Stunt To Combat What He Calls A … Publicity Stunt

Dolan has a plan to shove it back in the New York State Liquor Authority’s face. He explained during an appearance on Fox 5’s Good Day New York.

“They’re being extremely aggressive and they’re saying, ‘we’re gonna take away your liquor license,’” Dolan said. “So I have a little surprise for ‘em. They’re basically doing this for publicity, so we’re gonna give ‘em some publicity. What we’re gonna do, right, is we’re gonna pick a night, maybe a Rangers game, and we’re gonna shut down all the liquor and alcohol in the building.”

Dolan said that it wouldn’t bother him to cut liquor sales, seeing as he has been sober for 29 years.

Dolan’s idea is to weaponize thirsty hockey fans. He wants them to call State Liquor Authority CEO Sharif Kabir if they want some booze.

He even showed off a nifty sign with Kabir’s contact info. Sure; it looks like it was thrown together hastily by someone who is still learning how to use Microsoft Word, but it gets the job done.

The point wasn’t impressing on the graphic design front.

“Tell him to stick to his knitting and to what he’s supposed to be doing and stop grandstanding and trying to get press,” Dolan said.

Unfortunately, this grudge match punishes hockey fans. It’s a shame that fans might be deprived of sipping $15 Bud Lights while watching their team.

At least we’re not talking about Canadian hockey fans not being able to drink some suds. Otherwise, there might be a real problem.

Don’t mess with their beer up there.

