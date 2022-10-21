James Corden Says He ‘Did Nothing Wrong’ In NYC Restaurant Incident

Well apparently being called a “tiny cretin” isn’t enough for James Corden to accept that he did something wrong.

Just a few days ago, news broke thanks to social media that Corden had been banned from an upscale New York City restaurant for repeatedly bullying the staff.

The owner of the restaurant described extremely rude behavior and a demanding attitude that did not reflect well on Corden and his ability to react to situations appropriately and treat others with respect.

But after he apologized, the ban was lifted and it seemed like the story was over.

At least until he gave an interview to the New York Times and was defiant about his behavior.

The New York Post covered the interview, where Corden was unrepentant, saying “I haven’t done anything wrong, on any level.”

Late night talk show host James Corden on the set of his show.

He continued, claiming that the entire incident is “beneath” everyone and that he’s “zen” about it:

“I feel so zen about the whole thing. Because I think it’s so silly. I just think it’s beneath all of us. It’s beneath you. It’s certainly beneath your publication,”

Despite saying it’s “beneath” discussion and against his motto of “never explain, never complain,” he did admit that he’ll likely have to address it on Monday’s show.

Corden is Classic Hollywood

Anyone who’s worked in the entertainment industry or with famous and influential people knows that someone like Corden treating others poorly is entirely unsurprising.

Hollywood celebrities never have to treat people well in order to get what they want; their money and importance buys that for them.

After years of never hearing “no” and never being called out for their actions, it becomes an unbreakable habit.

Often times the public is surprised to hear negative stories about celebrities, assuming that their public persona is who they really are.

But it’s usually the opposite; they’re paid to perform and paid to act.

Pretending to be something they’re not when the cameras are rolling is what they do best.

Corden is just another example of how fake and manipulative Hollywood celebrities really are.

One of his best friends in the industry is Harry Styles, who famously started a campaign to “Treat people with kindness.” Yet when they have the opportunity to live out what they claim to stand for, they don’t follow through.

Hypocrisy is the name of the game in Hollywood, and clearly James Corden plays the game well.