James Corden’s Restaurant Ban Rescinded After Alleged Bullying

Comedian James Corden is no longer banned from a popular New York City restaurant.

The man famous for hosting “The Late Late Show with James Corden” was banned by restaurant owner Keith McNally from Balthazar following multiple issues. While McNally did admit the kitchen made some mistakes while serving Corden, including a piece of hair in his food, his behavior allegedly went too far for the restaurant to handle.

James Corden is no longer banned from Balthazar. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Corden was accused of very poor behavior.

He explained to his Instagram followers, “Mr. Corden’s wife ordered an egg yolk omelette with gruyere cheese and salad. A few minutes after they received the food, James called their server, M. K. and told her there was a little bit of egg white mixed with the egg yolk. M. K. informed the floor manager, G. The kitchen remade the dish but unfortunately sent it with home fries instead of salad.

“That’s when James Corden began yelling like crazy to the server: “You can’t do your job! You can’t do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!” M.K. was very apologetic and brought G. over to the table. He returned the dish, and after that, everything was fine. He gave them promo Champagne glasses to smooth things out. G. said that Corden was pleasant to him but nasty to the server.’ M.K. was very shaken, but professional that she is, continued to finish her shift,'” McNally continued.

You can read the entire initial post explaining the ban below.

While McNally initially dropped the hammer on Corden, the situation ended up being resolved on peaceful terms following an apology from the comedian.

“James Corden just called me and apologized profusely. Having f**ked up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances … Anyone magnanimous enough to apologize to a deadbeat layabout like me (and my staff) doesn’t deserve to be banned from anywhere. Especially Balthazar. So Come Back to the 5 & Dime, Jimmy Corden, Jimmy Corden. All is Forgiven,” McNally wrote late Monday night.

While it’s clear the restaurant could have done a better job, especially when it comes to a small piece of hair being in someone’s food, it’s never a good sign when someone is accused of being “the most abusive customer” in a restaurant’s history.

Is having a little egg yoke in your omelette ideal if it’s not what you ordered? Probably not. Is getting “home fries instead of salad” great if it’s not what you want? No, but those are small issues. Very minor problems in the grand scheme of things that can be easily resolved with a polite and kind attitude.

James Corden should know not to mess with restaurant staff.

Furthermore, here’s some free advice for everyone. You don’t want to be mean to people who are handling your food. You just don’t want to do it.

If you’re going to consume something somebody else prepared and is handing you, you should always be on your best behavior. That doesn’t mean you can’t correct mistakes. It does mean you don’t want someone cooking your food to get pissed at you. It just takes crossing the wrong person once for you to have a terrible experience.

I always tip at least 20% and I treat every staff member I encounter like royalty. Why? Because it’s not worth taking any chances. You’re trusting them to prepare, cook and serve you your food. You’re crazy if you mess with someone holding that much power.

James Corden gets restaurant ban lifted. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Take a chill pill and relax. Behaving poorly in a restaurant is never a good idea.