Overweight James Corden Reportedly Makes Overweight Audience Members Sit in Back Row to Avoid Camera

A Daily Mail report cited sources close to CBS late-night host James Corden who say they overheard him tell staffers to move overweight audience members to the back rows during his tapings.

Corden doesn’t want the fat members of the crowd to make it on television during the crowd shots.

More than anything else I have read, this shows you what a douchebag this guy really is. https://t.co/K68O2p7RWi — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 18, 2022

A TripAdvisor review from August 2021 posted a similar complaint about Corden’s treatment of heavier-set attendees:

“[One] review reads as follows: ‘I managed to get in and was seated in the second row with my partner. Anyone who was overweight (of Corden’s stature or larger, let’s say) was ushered into seats situated at the back,” the report cited.

“‘At one point, before things kicked off, I actually overheard James Corden say to one of his staff “I don’t want to have to look at him,” implying that they ought to move him to another seat.”

Corden is an entitled hypocrite. He, often the heaviest person in the building, reportedly doesn’t want heavy people to sit in the front row. No one is worse than a chubby guy calling other people chubby.

Moreover, he’s a fake. Corden pretended to go to bat for the fat last year when he joined social media users in calling Bill Maher “fatphobic” for warning of rising obesity rates.

Remember this?

Cringe.

The report also learned that Corden routinely disrespects his staff. A resurfaced video from 2017 shows Corden failing to name a single member of his production team.

CBS staffers are not the only group Corden disregards. He doesn’t respect restaurant workers who bring him his food either.

Earlier this week, restaurant owner Keith McNally from Balthazar called Corden the “most abusive customer ever.” McNally temporarily banned Corden from the restaurant after explaining his behavior on Instagram:

“Mr. Corden’s wife ordered an egg yolk omelette with gruyere cheese and salad. A few minutes after they received the food, James called their server, M. K. and told her there was a little bit of egg white mixed with the egg yolk. M. K. informed the floor manager, G. The kitchen remade the dish but unfortunately sent it with home fries instead of salad.

“That’s when James Corden began yelling like crazy to the server: “You can’t do your job! You can’t do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!” M.K. was very apologetic and brought G. over to the table. He returned the dish, and after that, everything was fine. He gave them promo Champagne glasses to smooth things out. G. said that Corden was pleasant to him but nasty to the server.’ M.K. was very shaken, but professional that she is, continued to finish her shift.”

In addition to anger issues and entitlement, the schmuck is a failing late-night host. His show isn’t good. He’s neither funny nor smart. No one watches him.

On average, Corden inherits 2.2 million viewers a night following Stephen Colbert. Yet he retained just 800,000 of those viewers. He lost more than half of his lead-in — he’s the Bomani Jones of late-night television.

Perhaps Corden’s continued failures and lack of popularity are to blame for his ignorant conduct toward his staffers and the public.

I picture James Corden as the guy who — barely — finishes 15 minutes on the treadmill and then scoffs at other gym members to pick up the pace.