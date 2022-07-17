Jameis Winston Puts His Coaching Hat On, Gives Electrifying Speech To Saints Teammates In Miami

Jameis Winston is very good at throwing a football, but his real talent may just be giving motivational speeches.

That hasn’t been the case throughout his entire career, however.

We’ve all watched Winston’s infamous speech from 2017 when he told his Tampa Bay Buccaneer teammates how hungry he was for a ‘W’ before licking his fingers. It was arguably the worst speech an athlete has ever delivered, but Winston has evolved since then.

Winston showed off his speech-giving skills after some of his New Orleans Saints teammates held an unofficial training camp this past week in Miami. Juwan Johnson, Marquez Callaway, and Chris Olave were just a few of the notable Saints in attendance.

Former Saint Teddy Bridgewater, who will be a backup QB for the Miami Dolphins this year, also made an appearance in the practices

The week of training wrapped up on Friday and before getting out of town, Winston gathered his teammates in a huddle and gave a solid two-minute speech to close out the week.

Winston legitimately sounded like a head coach throughout the speech. It was a great mix of motivational stuff, plus some jokes that kept his guys engaged.

This has to be the best speech Winston has ever given with a camera in his face.

It’s a pretty safe bet that we’ll see Winston test out the coaching waters whenever he decides to hang up the cleats.