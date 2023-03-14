Jameis Winston Calls His Shot, Remains With The Saints

Videos by OutKick

Jameis Winston isn’t going anywhere.

There was some speculation going into the offseason that Winston’s time with the Saints was over, and a report that generated a lot of attention predicted that was going to be the case.

However, Winston always maintained he was preparing as he was still a member of the franchise, and to his credit, he turned out to be correct.

The Florida State Heisman winner has agreed to a new one-year deal worth up to $8 million to backup Derek Carr.

It's a 1-year deal for Jameis Winston worth up to $8M, source said. With no starting opportunities, Winston sticks with what's familiar. https://t.co/0fWhN2QPJb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

Jameis Winston sticks around.

A lot of guys in the NFL like to call their shots. It doesn’t always pan out. In fact, you could argue it often doesn’t.

However, Winston absolutely called his shot when he said he was planning on sticking with the Saints, even if it didn’t look great.

“Technically I’m not a free agent just yet, I have one more year under contract. My main thing right now is making sure I just stay healthy and be ready to play. That’s the only thing that’s on my mind. I’ve got to be ready to play because when given the opportunity, I look forward to taking advantage of it,” Winston said back in February when talking about his future, according to NFL.com.

Shot call. Shot made.

Winston gets to keep cashing NFL checks.

It’s unclear how much money Winston is getting guaranteed with this deal. However, it’s likely not the majority of the deal. Without knowing specifics, logic probably puts the number around $4 million.

He’s a very solid backup, and that would be within reasonable market range. He also now gets to get paid without high expectations.

There is no shot he’s going to start over Derek Carr. That’s just not going to happen, but he can keep making millions to ride the bench. Not a bad life at all. He gets to protect his body and still make a ton of money. That’s what the kids like to call winning.

If he does get pressed into service, he’s more than capable of winning games. For a backup, Winston is about as good as it gets. What a journey it has been for him since going first overall to the Buccaneers, and he now gets at least one more year of action.