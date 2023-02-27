Jameis Winston Expected To Be Cut By The Saints: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

It sounds like Jameis Winston’s career rival with the Saints is over.

Winston has been with the Saints since 2020 after the Bucs showed him the door in order to bring in Tom Brady.

The Florida State Heisman winner started a total of 10 games for the Saints over the past two years, and was never really able to get things rolling due to multiple health issues. His 2022-23 season came to an end after just three games due to his failure to regain the starting role over Andy Dalton after getting hurt.

Now, it sounds like he’ll have to a find a new team.

Saints expected to cut Jameis Winston. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Saints will likely move off Jameis Winston.

The Athletic reported over the weekend “Winston’s time in New Orleans is likely up” in order to save money against the cap. Releasing Winston would mean saving $12.8 million.

While his time with the Saints is likely over, Winston isn’t ready to throw the towel in on the Saints just yet.

“Technically I’m not a free agent just yet, I have one more year under contract. My main thing right now is making sure I just stay healthy and be ready to play. That’s the only thing that’s on my mind. I’ve got to be ready to play because when given the opportunity, I look forward to taking advantage of it,” Winston said over the weekend, according to NFL.com.

That certainly sounds like a guy hoping the Saints keep him around at least a little bit longer.

Is Jameis Winston’s time with the Saints over? (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Will Winston land elsewhere?

It’s important to remember Jameis Winston is just 29. By QB standards, he should have a ton of football left in him.

He’s also shown flashes during his time in New Orleans when healthy. Over the past two seasons, he’s thrown for 18 touchdowns to eight interceptions. Prior to his season ending in 2022, he struggled with just four touchdowns to five interceptions, but at times with the Saints, Winston looked competent.

It now looks like he’ll have to find his third team since entering the NFL back in 2015. He would be a very cheap and experienced backup.

Where will Jameis Winston land if the Saints cut him? (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

It’s hard to imagine the former first overall pick doesn’t get a shot with a third team. It’s just a bump in the road. He’ll almost certainly get the opportunity to keep playing.