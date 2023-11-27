VIDEO: Jameis Winston Rapping, Dancing In Front Of Sad Derek Carr On Saints Bench During Falcons Loss Is Too Perfect

Videos by OutKick

New Orleans Saints backup quarterback Jameis Winston is one of the most interesting characters in the NFL. A video surfaced of Winston rapping and dancing along to a song played live in-stadium right in front of starter Derek Carr during the team’s loss Sunday to the Atlanta Falcons.

In the video, Winston can be seen and heard singing/rapping along to the song “Move Bitch” by Ludacris. The rapper dropped into Mercedes-Benz Stadium (literally) in between the third and fourth quarters of the Falcons’ victory. He performed the song and Winston apparently loved every second of it.

Jameis being Jameis. No one like him pic.twitter.com/qjtfDObl4z — Road Game TV (@RoadGame_ELF) November 27, 2023

At the time, the Saints trailed the Falcons, 14-12. Derek Carr threw for over 300 yards in the contest, but did not have a touchdown pass and tossed a pick-6. The Saints inability to get into the end zone ultimately cost them the game.

Carr looks unhappy on the bench, sitting with his head down. It appears that Winston is trying to rile up the team’s starting quarterback prior to a pivotal fourth quarter. Unfortunately, it didn’t work.

The Atlanta Falcons defense scored more touchdowns (1) than the New Orleans Saints offense (0). Carr and the Saints settled for five field goals in the 24-15 loss that dropped them into a tie with Atlanta for the NFC South lead.

I’m not quite sure how to feel about this video. On the one hand, Jameis Winston plays the part of a supportive teammate. He does so in a very unique way, yes, but that’s Winston.

Quarterbacks Derek Carr and Jameis Winston of the New Orleans Saints warm up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On the other hand, he’s dancing on the sideline while the team trails in the game.

Ultimately, I think Winston has good intentions here. He’s trying to prop up Derek Carr and be a good teammate. With the current state of the quarterback position in the NFL, Winston could probably start for another team.

Instead, he’s serving as the Saints backup and trying to help in any way he can.

And, in Jameis Winston’s mind, rapping and dancing to “Move Bitch” is exactly his way of helping.