Ludacris Drops In For Outrageous Late-Game Falcons Performance

Singer-songwriter-actor Ludacris gave a theatric performance at the end of the third quarter of Sunday’s game between the Falcons and Saints.

Big Ludacris Drops In, And The Falcons Win

Dropping down from the roof of Mercedez-Benz Stadium, the platinum-selling rapper (born in Atlanta) joined the action to celebrate the Falcons and 50 years of hip-hop.

In an intermission between the third and fourth quarter, Ludacris rappelled his way to the field in his most dangerous stunt yet.

WATCH:

Ludacris literally just dropped from the ceiling at the Falcons game to perform at the end of the 3rd quarter pic.twitter.com/jByPYtlMS0 — The Hood Therapist (@OhhMar24) November 26, 2023

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 26: Ludacris performs during the game between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The semicentennial celebration honored Atlanta’s tradition of hip-hop, which birthed some of the biggest names of the genre, as well as the mumble rappers you hear on today’s radio.

Sunday’s home Falcons game featured several big-name artists alongside ‘LUDA’, including Jermaine Dupri, Big Boi, T.I., Jeezy, Quavo and more.

Bijan Da Mustard Man Flexes On Saints

Ludacris and the coterie of MCs helped the Falcons find a groove against their divisional opponents in Week 12.

Featuring second-stringer Desmond Ridder at QB over the injured Taylor Heinicke, Atlanta bested the New Orleans Saints, 24-15.

The Falcons backfield played fast and furious, tallying 228 rushing yards on 41 attempts as a collective.

Falcons star rookie Bijan Robinson ran for 91 yards. He added 32 yards receiving to bring his total to 123 on the day. Bijan Da Mustard Man added two scores: a receiving and rushing touchdown.

Atlanta ascends to the top of the NFC South at 5-6.

