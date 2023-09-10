Falcons Mascot Takes Flight With Crazy Bungee Jump Stunt

Videos by OutKick
Freddie Falcon deserves a Joe Burrow-level contract for this bungee jump stunt.
Kicking off their season, the Atlanta Falcons welcomed the lowly Carolina Panthers to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Before beating the brakes off their NFC South rival, the Falcons welcomed fans with a crazy stunt by Freddie Falcon that appeared even cooler on social media.
In the pre-game festivities, Freddie Falcon bungee jumped off the top of the venue with a bone-chilling drop.
Even better was Freddie’s selfie cam shot, posted to social media, showing the high-flying POV.
You’ll feel butterflies with this kind of drop.
WATCH:
Freddie Falcon gracefully dropped on the field. Most of us would have been chicken to perform this stunt … but not this fearless mascot.
The Falcons used that pre-game rush to ride the momentum and defeat the Panthers, 24-10. Atlanta’s backfield led the season-debut win with 130 rushing yards on 26 attempts between Tyler Allgeier and rookie Bijan Robinson.
Are these Falcons ready to take flight in a down year for the NFC South? Real noise or just propa-gander? We’ll see …
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok