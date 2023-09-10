Falcons Mascot Takes Flight With Crazy Bungee Jump Stunt

Freddie Falcon deserves a Joe Burrow-level contract for this bungee jump stunt.

Kicking off their season, the Atlanta Falcons welcomed the lowly Carolina Panthers to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Before beating the brakes off their NFC South rival, the Falcons welcomed fans with a crazy stunt by Freddie Falcon that appeared even cooler on social media.

In the pre-game festivities, Freddie Falcon bungee jumped off the top of the venue with a bone-chilling drop.

Even better was Freddie’s selfie cam shot, posted to social media, showing the high-flying POV.

You’ll feel butterflies with this kind of drop.

Freddie Falcon gracefully dropped on the field. Most of us would have been chicken to perform this stunt … but not this fearless mascot.

The Falcons used that pre-game rush to ride the momentum and defeat the Panthers, 24-10. Atlanta’s backfield led the season-debut win with 130 rushing yards on 26 attempts between Tyler Allgeier and rookie Bijan Robinson.

Are these Falcons ready to take flight in a down year for the NFC South? Real noise or just propa-gander? We’ll see …

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 10: Tyler Allgeier #25 of the Atlanta Falcons runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

