Ja’Marr Chase Injury Update: No IR But Still Serious Hip Issue

Don’t be fooled. Just because Bengals young star receiver Ja’Marr Chase is not going on IR, it doesn’t mean his hip issue is minor. Indeed he played thru the Week 6 injury and again in Week 7 but a hip fracture is not something to ignore. There is no way he can play this week and will still miss considerable time.

Here’s the Week 6 play where #Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase injured his right hip



Based on video of the injury, our panel of doctors agree that a 4-6 week shutdown is the best course of action



On this TD catch versus the Saints, he forcibly jams his right hip. Chase celebrates with the Griddy and returns to catch another touchdown. The following week he had big game against the Falcons. Now he is reported to have a hip fracture.

By video, he suffered a posterior hip subluxation injury similar to Ryan Fitzpatrick last season and Bo Jackson historically. The hope is Ja’Marr Chase’s injury is not as severe. This is not a Tua Tagovailoa hip dislocation from his college days.

BENGALS WR JA’MARR CHASE INJURY NEWS BRINGS MISERY TO CINCINNATI’S OFFENSE, FANTASY MANAGERS

The fracture is likely a chip off the posterior (back) rim of the acetabulum (socket). There may be labral (cartilage rim) involvement and significant concern for bone bruise.

Surgery is not expected but one would still expect a 4-6 week absence to allow for healing and to not further traumatize the cartilage and turn this into a long-term issue. Depending on followup MRI, it is not out of the question that he would delay his return to next season but that remains to be seen.

Even without injured reserve, the Bengals will be lucky to have Ja’Marr Chase back in December and any playoff run.