Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase Injury News Brings Misery To Cincinnati’s Offense, Fantasy Managers

Will the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) keep their cool without lead wideout Ja’Marr Chase? More importantly, how will Chase’s fantasy managers handle the loss??

The team — and fantasy managers — will soon find out.

Chase is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks due to a hip injury, with the potential to land on IR, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The WR is not expected to undergo surgery in the coming weeks.

Breaking: Ja'Marr Chase is dealing with a hip injury that is expected to sideline him 4-6 weeks and could land him on IR, sources told @AdamSchefter.



Chase visited with a hip specialist Wednesday to seek more answers about his injury. pic.twitter.com/R82zcFVz1z — ESPN (@espn) October 27, 2022

On Thursday, the Bengals relayed that Chase suffered the injury during Week 7’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Though the injury appeared manageable at first, with Chase playing out the second half of Sunday’s contest after suffering the injury, the team ultimately decided to keep the WR sidelined, likely for a minimum of four weeks. Chase finished the game with a strong stat line (8 catches, 130 yards, 2 TDs).

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase’s absence leaves a big hole in the Bengals’ and fantasy manager’s lineups. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase’s absence leaves a big hole in the Bengals’ and fantasy manager’s lineups. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Through seven games this season, the former LSU wideout has tallied 47 catches for 605 yards and six touchdowns. Last year he totaled 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Ja’Marr Chase Injury Fantasy Impact

Chase’s injury comes as a big blow to an already struggling offense.

As far as fantasy impact, Chase’s injury boosts the stocks of Bengals pass-catchers Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, who’s been enjoying a sneaky-good WR2 campaign this season. It likely also helps running back Joe Mixon and tight end Hayden Hurst. Boyd will probably shoulder most of Chase’s volume in his absence and see more snaps outside his typical slot position.

My advice: see if you can sell high on Tyler Boyd in the coming weeks. Just don’t tell anyone in my fantasy leagues.

Now, if Chase was your lead WR, the possibility of swapping out the Pro Bowl wideout with a player of his caliber is impossible. Chase’s injury also erases appeal for his upcoming schedule against vulnerable defenses, including the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans.

At this point in the season, the waiver wire likely has guys like Buffalo’s Isaiah McKenzie, Indy’s Parris Campbell and Detroit’s Josh Reynolds available. They may help slow the bleeding from relegating Chase to your bench or IR spot. But that probably doesn’t make you feel much better right now.

Good luck!