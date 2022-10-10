Jamal Lewis Is The Latest NFL Person To Warn Tua Tagovailoa

Jamal Lewis doesn’t think Tua Tagovailoa is in trouble just yet. He does have a dire warning for the Miami Dolphins’ third-year quarterback.

“This is a silent creeper,” Lewis told TMZ of post-concussion symptoms, “that can haunt you for the rest of your life slowly.”

Lewis, unfortunately, knows a little something about concussions.

The former Baltimore Ravens star dealt with several of them during his career, including one back in 2009 that left the now 43-year-old scarred for life.

“(I) woke up not really recognizing myself,” he recalled of that particular post-concussion recovery, adding that he didn’t feel right for months.

Jamal Lewis was a stud with the Baltimore Ravens, and he has a warning for Tua Tagovailoa. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Signs point to Tua Tagovailoa returning soon, but will he?

While Lewis, who is one of only eight players to ever rush for more than 2,000 yards in a season, doesn’t believe Tagovailoa should retire – a sentiment not shared by everyone – he did advise Tua to take a little time off before returning.

“You gotta be more smart and understand that you might have a family,” Lewis continued, adding that if Tua did take one more hit like that he should call it quits. “You have other people that are more important than this game.”

When will Tua Tagovailoa return? (Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tagovailoa missed Sunday’s game against the Jets after leaving the Sept. 29 game against Cincinnati with the concussion. He hasn’t yet been ruled out of this week’s showdown with Minnesota.

All reports out of Miami indicate Tagovailoa has cleared all post-concussion hurdles – including clean MRIs and cat scans – but he cannot return to the field while still in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said last week that Tagovailoa was in Miami’s facility and attending QB meetings, but did not give any further update on his potential return.

Over the weekend, the NFL concluded its investigation into Miami’s handling of Tagovailoa’s exit and subsequent return to the Sept. 25 Bills game, saying the team followed all the rules but the league’s concussion protocol would be updated.