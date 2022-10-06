Famous Doctor Shares Passionate Message For Tua Tagovailoa Following Latest Injury Scare

Bennet Omalu, the well-known neuropathologist who inspired the movie ‘Concussion,’ recently shared his opinion of the Tua Tagovailoa injury situation. The famous doctor unloaded a powerful message for the Miami quarterback that may surprise some NFL fans.

Tagovailoa suffered a concussion after being slammed to the turf against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tua was taken off the field on a stretcher. The injury occurred just four days after he appeared to suffer another head injury against the Buffalo Bills.

Tagovailoa lost his footing multiple times while trying to stand after the hit he took against Buffalo. But doctors cleared him to return citing that it was only a back injury.

Given the severity and suddenness of his last two injuries – on top of a laundry list of past injuries as well – Omalu thinks it’s time for Tua to retire from football.

“Tua, my brother, I love you. I love you as much as I love my son. Stop playing, stop,” Omalu told TMZ Sports.

“Find your helmet and gallantly walk away. My father many years ago told me that ‘the person who is stronger is the person who walks away.’… “If you love your life, if you love your family, you love your kids – if you have kids – it’s time to gallantly walk away. Go find something else to do.”

“$20 billion is not worth more than your brain,” Omalu later continued.

Tagovailoa’s MRI came back clean following the scary situation against the Bengals. But he will not be taking the field against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel held an emotional press conference the morning after Tagovailoa’s latest injury explaining that the team is focused on Tua, the person, and getting him healthy.