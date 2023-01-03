Jamal Adams Pumped About Seahawks Playing Spoiler For Jets

The Seattle Seahawks still have a shot at making the postseason, but if that doesn’t happen, at least they took the Jets down with them. That seems to be the way Seahawks safety Jamal Adams sees it, especially since he used to play for them.

Adams has been out of commission since Week 1. Despite missing 16 weeks of football, Adams’ smack-talking skills have not dulled.

First, Adams commended the team effort that led to Seattle’s 23-6 win that kept their playoff hopes alive at 8-8.

All 3 phases balled out yesterday! What a Team Win!! #Prez — Jamal Adams (@Prez) January 2, 2023

Adams spent three seasons with the Jets, suiting up for them from 2017 to 2019. So, Jets fans would’ve known where to find him leading him up to the game.

My mentions been real quiet since yesterday… #Prez 🤔 — Jamal Adams (@Prez) January 2, 2023

That last tweet about his mentions being quiet led to a reply from a Jets fan who reminded him that he didn’t even play. I’m not sure why he’d need a reminder though, he hadn’t played in the previous 15 games either.

You didn’t even play lol — Ray (@RayRay072022) January 2, 2023

Poor @RayRay072022 thought he had checkmated Jamal Adams. In reality, he had just opened the door for the former Jet to dance on the team’s post-season grave…

Don’t be mad at me because y’all got that ass whooped AGAIN!! #Prez 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/si5V4pPGRO — Jamal Adams (@Prez) January 2, 2023

If you’re @RayRay072022 you need to put Twitter aside for at least a few hours.

With that win on Sunday, the Seahawks snapped a three-game losing streak and could snag a spot in the playoffs if they can beat the Rams and the Packers-Lions game ends with a Packers loss or a tie.

