Jamal Adams Pumped About Seahawks Playing Spoiler For Jets

The Seattle Seahawks still have a shot at making the postseason, but if that doesn’t happen, at least they took the Jets down with them. That seems to be the way Seahawks safety Jamal Adams sees it, especially since he used to play for them.
Adams has been out of commission since Week 1. Despite missing 16 weeks of football, Adams’ smack-talking skills have not dulled.
First, Adams commended the team effort that led to Seattle’s 23-6 win that kept their playoff hopes alive at 8-8.
Adams spent three seasons with the Jets, suiting up for them from 2017 to 2019. So, Jets fans would’ve known where to find him leading him up to the game.
That last tweet about his mentions being quiet led to a reply from a Jets fan who reminded him that he didn’t even play. I’m not sure why he’d need a reminder though, he hadn’t played in the previous 15 games either.
Poor @RayRay072022 thought he had checkmated Jamal Adams. In reality, he had just opened the door for the former Jet to dance on the team’s post-season grave…
If you’re @RayRay072022 you need to put Twitter aside for at least a few hours.
With that win on Sunday, the Seahawks snapped a three-game losing streak and could snag a spot in the playoffs if they can beat the Rams and the Packers-Lions game ends with a Packers loss or a tie.
