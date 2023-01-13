Jalen Ramsey Thinks He’s Played His Last Down For The Rams

A day after DeAndre Hopkins kicked off our offseason #crypticsocialmediamessages with a passive aggressive Instagram post, Rams DB Jalen Ramsey took to Twitter to stir the pot.

Ramsey, 28, fired off a tweet just before 5 a.m. ET Friday implying that he’s probably played his last snap with the Los Angeles Rams.

“It is what it is!” Ramsey said. “It was what it was! If that’s the end, I went out wit a BANG! Still THAT!

Will the Rams trade Jalen Ramsey?

“It is what it is, it was what it was” is a great line, and one I’m gonna steal moving forward.

While not explicitly saying it, Ramsey believes the Rams are probably gonna trade him this offseason.

Frankly, they may not have much of a choice.

The defending (at least for a few more weeks) Super Bowl champs are in for a ROUGH ride next season, because the credit card bill’s about to come due on a lot of players, and they don’t have the money.

Is Jalen Ramsey done with the Rams? (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Ramsey, who the team traded for two years ago, is certainly one of those players. Next season, the All-Pro cornerback has a base salary of $17 million.

Yeah, that ain’t cheap for a team that ranks 27th out of 32 team in regards to salary cap space heading into the new league year.

Anyway, it’ll be interesting to see where Ramsey – who had a pair of picks in Sunday’s loss in Seattle – ends up. He’s only 28 and still has some (a lot?) gas left in the tank, so he should certainly have a market come March.