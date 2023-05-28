Jalen Ramsey Slid Into A Cavinder Twins’ DMs

Videos by OutKick

Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey is back in the state of Florida. The former Jacksonville Jaguars star now calls Miami home after being traded to the Dolphins earlier this offseason.

The 28-year-old wasted no time getting acclimated to his new environment. After spending four seasons in Los Angeles with the Rams, and winning a Super Bowl in 2022, he hit the ground running in Miami.

Haley Cavinder #14 (L) and Hanna Cavinder #15 (R) of the Miami Hurricanes (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

By hitting the ground running, I mean Ramsey was sliding into the DMs of one of the most well-known athletes in the city. Former Miami Hurricanes basketball player Hanna Cavinder says the Dolphins corner made an appearance in her DMs.

Hanna’s twin sister Haley actually revealed that Ramsey had reached out, but Hanna did confirm that it happened. In a clip shared on social media by betr, Jake Paul asks Ramsey if he has a DM strategy.

Haley Cavinder, who was sitting nearby with her twin sister watching the interview, responded before Ramsey had a chance to. She blurted out, “My twin would know.”

Ramsey responded by asking, “Oh I was in ’em before?” A response that suggests he spends a good bit of time sliding around in the DMs.

After Hanna responded with confirmation that Ramsey has in fact been “in ’em before,” he said, “I probably hit her with a heart then.”

Paul then turned to Hanna and asked for confirmation. He asked, “Wait, deadass this happened?”

Hanna responded with a simple, “deadass.”

This Can’t Be The Only Professional Athlete In The Cavinder Twins’ DMs

So Ramsey moved to a new city and reached out to a fellow athlete to help show him around the city. That seems like a perfectly normal thing to do.

So what that this particular fellow athlete happens to be a social media star who’s swimming in NIL money and looks pretty good in a bikini. It sounds to me like a guy trying to make friends.

The only part that isn’t adding up for me is why did one twin receive a DM and not the other? They are twins after all.

Something tells me that even if the Cavinder Twins didn’t end up become his friend, Jalen Ramsey is going to be just fine in Miami.