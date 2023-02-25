Jalen Ramsey’s Time With The Rams Is Likely Over: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Jalen Ramsey’s time with the Los Angeles Rams might be over.

The Rams are in the process of clearing out some cap space, and that means Ramsey is on the trade block, according to Tom Pelissero.

He reported Friday night the team has had talks about trading the six-time Pro Bowl defensive back, and that “it’s very likely” he’s shipped out of Los Angeles.

Ramsey has three years left on his current deal and is owed $17 million next season.

The #Rams have had trade talks about six-time Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey and league sources now believe it’s very likely Ramsey is dealt in coming weeks.



Ramsey, 28, is due $17 million in 2023 on a front-loaded deal that averages $20M and L.A. is clearing cap space. pic.twitter.com/vTYlX7nn5B — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 25, 2023

Where will Jalen Ramsey land?

If the Rams decide Ramsey’s time with the team is over, which seems likely at this point, there shouldn’t be any shortage of franchise’s interested in him.

He’s been to the Pro Bowl six times, but even more impressive than that, he’s been a First-Team All-Pro three times since 2017. The man is a very solid lockdown corner.

The more pass heavy the league becomes, the more valuable a great CB1 becomes on the roster.

Will the Rams trade Jalen Ramsey? (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Ramsey is also only 28-years-old. It feels like he’s much older given the fact he’s been a stud since before even arriving in the NFL.

He still has plenty of football left in him. If the Rams are serious about unloading him, there won’t be any shortage of teams that pick up the phone and call.

Rams reportedly looking at trading Jalen Ramsey. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

If a franchise has decent cap space and needs a CB1, they’d be foolish to not at least see how much it would cost to get Jalen Ramsey. Elite defensive backs don’t grow on trees and when you can get one, you have to pull the trigger.