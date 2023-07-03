Videos by OutKick

Jalen Ramsey considers himself to be like Russell Westbrook on the hardwood. He said so himself.

Lotta energy, getting the rebounds, the triple-doubles, all of that. If I get a chance to get in an NBA game, they give me 30 minutes, I’m gonna be the worst teammate you ever had. I’m shooting every time! I’m getting my 10 for sure! — Jalen Ramsey on his basketball skills

However, based on how he plays, Ramsey is more like Giannis Antentokounmpo. He dunks everything.

The 6-foot-1, 194-pound, six-time Pro Bowl defensive back was traded from Los Angeles to Miami in March. With just a few weeks until training camp, Ramsey is staying in shape by running the floor at one of college basketball’s coolest (perhaps “most unique” is better stated?) courts.

Florida International University is located just west of Coral Gables in the greater Miami area. The Panthers play on a court that is a nod to the campus’ beach-adjacent location with crashing waves on one side and palm trees on the other.

Florida International University’s basketball arena.

Ramsey swung by campus over the holiday weekend and got some shots up. Rather, he mostly put some dunks down.

Jalen Ramsey has ridiculous hops!

Although Ramsey was a two-sport athlete in track and football growing up, he can hoop. The 28-year-old showed off some slick handles and serious vertical while running 5s at FIU.

Of the entire compilation, there is just two jumpers. The rest of Ramsey’s makes are jams.

Although the Dolphins probably don’t love to see their multi-million dollar corner putting his ankles at risk, the defense was pretty lax and let him get to the rim uncontested in most instances. There wasn’t as much of a risk of landing on a foot, or something like that.

Even still, Ramsey’s performance is impressive. He can really hoop!