Eagles Reportedly Make Decision On If Jalen Hurts Will Play Sunday

The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly made a decision on Jalen Hurts’ status for today.

The dual-threat QB has been dealing with a sprained shoulder, and while the team held out hope he could play Sunday against the Saints, the Eagles will not put him on the field, according to ESPN.

That means it’s the Gardner Minshew show for the second straight week for the Eagles.

Jalen Hurts won’t play against the Saints. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

It’s not all bad news for Jalen Hurts.

While Jalen Hurts reportedly won’t be on the field today against the Saints, he could be ready next week for the game against the Giants, according to the same ESPN report.

It reportedly all comes down to whether or not the Eagles win today against the Saints and lock up the top seed in the NFC. If they do, Hurts could continue to rest as Gardner Minshew handles the QB role.

Jalen Hurts out against the Saints. He has a shoulder injury. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

If the Eagles falter and fall against the Saints, Hurts could be ready to roll and back under center next week against the Giants.

So, it sounds like he’s definitely close to being able to play, but it all comes down to necessity at this point.

Gardner Minshew is more than capable of getting the job done.

The great news for the Eagles is that Minshew is definitely able to win games as QB1 for the team. He has a substantial amount of starting experience, and is probably the best backup in the league.

Last week in the 40-34 loss to the Cowboys, he threw for 355 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions, but overall, he played well.

Now, the team needs him to beat the Saints. There’s absolutely no doubt he can get the job done.

Gardner Minshew will start for the Eagles against the Saints. Jalen Hurts is out with a shoulder injury. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Eagles are 13-2 going into the game today, and despite Hurts not playing, Philly should be just fine to close out the year.