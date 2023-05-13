Jalen Hurts Earns Master’s Degree From Oklahoma: Is There Anything The Eagles QB Can’t Do?

Videos by OutKick

Nearly everything is going right for Jalen Hurts these days.

On the field, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback recently signed a five-year, $255 million contract with the team to secure his financial future.

Meanwhile in the classroom, the 24-year old just received his master’s degree from Oklahoma.

The only thing left for him? Hopefully a Super Bowl Championship.

Hurts earned a master’s degree in human relations from the University of Oklahoma on Friday. The degree comes just three years after graduating from the school after transferring from Alabama where he received a degree in communication and information sciences.

It’s no surprise that Hurts has put a value on an education. Both his parents were teachers when he was growing up, with his mother even returning to school to get a second degree when she was older.

Eagles fans will hope that Hurts will take his new found wisdom and utilize it to read defenses even better to help him bring home a Super Bowl Championship for the team.

While going back to finish his degree is certainly admirable, it’s highly likely the Eagles’ star signal caller will ever have to utilize his education. His recent contract pretty much gives him financial security for life, but still, he’s adding to his arsenal and skillset. It’s a testament to why he’s been so successful on the field and proved doubters wrong.