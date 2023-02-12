Alabama, Oklahoma Share Classy Messages For Jalen Hurts Ahead Of The Super Bowl

Videos by OutKick

Oklahoma and Alabama shared identical messages honoring Jalen Hurts ahead of the Super Bowl.

Hurts and the Eagles will take the field Sunday night against the Chiefs, and the country is fired up to watch all the action unfold.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles play the Chiefs in the Super Bowl Sunday night. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Ever since college, there’s been a huge debate: which college gets to truly claim Hurts as their own? He spent the majority of his career with the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, but eventually transferred to finish at Oklahoma.

Well, it turns out both programs are fine with claiming him. The two football programs sent identical messages for Hurts ahead of the Super Bowl.

Check out the class messages below.

"It's not about where you came from, it's about where you're 𝙜𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙜."



From two Crimson schools, good luck in the Super Bowl @JalenHurts! #BuiltByBama x #OUDNA x #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/HB4YqK572A — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) February 11, 2023

"It's not about where you came from, it's about where you're 𝙜𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙜."



From two Crimson schools, good luck in the Super Bowl @JalenHurts! #OUDNA x #BuiltByBama pic.twitter.com/P7GYJwQkZw — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) February 11, 2023

Jalen Hurts’ college history is complex.

Hurts has one of the most interesting career arcs in the history of football. He was 26-2 as a starter for the Crimson Tide under Nick Saban.

Not only was he 26-2, but he was damn good. By any metric, Jalen Hurts was a dominant college QB.

Jalen Hurts was a great QB at Oklahoma and Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Yet, that didn’t stop Nick Saban from benching him during halftime of the national title game against Georgia in favor of Tua Tagovailoa. He would never get his starting job back. Instead of quitting, he stuck with Alabama, dedicated himself to improving and played a crucial role in the 2018 SEC title game.

It was an all-time example of why you shouldn’t ever give up. Then, Hurts transferred to Oklahoma for his final year, where he absolutely balled out to the tune of 52 total touchdowns.

So, is Jalen Hurts a product of Nick Saban or the Oklahoma Sooners? The answer is both, and that’s okay. Life often works out in unexpected ways, and Jalen Hurts’ college career is proof of that fact.

Jalen Hurts receives identical Super Bowl messages from Alabama and Oklahoma. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

Now, after all his doubters and critics thought he’d never make it in the NFL, Jalen Hurts is 60 minutes of football away from winning the Super Bowl. That’s pretty damn awesome. Props to Oklahoma and Alabama for this classy gesture.