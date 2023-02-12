49ers Kicker Takes Unsolicited Shot At Jalen Hurts

Videos by OutKick

49ers kicker Robbie Gould doesn’t think Jalen Hurts is a great passer.

Hurts will throw on the pads tonight and take the field with his Eagles teammates to fight and battle the Chiefs for the right to lift the Lombardi Trophy.

While fans around the country are amped up and ready to roll, Gould thinks the game plan for the Chiefs could be pretty simple:

Make Jalen Hurts throw the ball.

Robbie Gould takes a shot at Jalen Hurts’ passing.

Hurts, who had been dealing with a shoulder issue, is known for being a freak of nature athlete capable of making plays with his legs or arm. Well, it definitely doesn’t sound like Gould, who lost in the NFC title game to the Eagles, fears his arm.

“If you make Jalen Hurts play quarterback, um, you’re probably gonna have a pretty solid day on defense,” Hurts said during an interview with The 33rd Team when breaking down his view on the Super Bowl.

Does Gould have a point?

Well, does Robbie Gould have a point about Hurts? Hurts is definitely not the best pocket passer. I don’t think anyone disagrees with that claim.

As stated above, he’s a great athlete who likes to get out and move. That’s what makes him a unique player. His speed and athleticism is incredibly impressive.

However, let’s not pretend like Jalen Hurts can’t sling it a bit. During the regular season, Hurts threw for 3,701 yards, completed 66.5% of his passes and slung 22 touchdowns to just six interceptions. Oh, yeah, he also rushed for 13 touchdowns.

That leads me to my second point. Stopping Jalen Hurts from running, while not impossible, is not easy. It’s a very tall order. He’s incredibly shifty and elusive, and that’s what you experience if you find a way to catch him.

The idea the Chiefs can just shut down the run to force him to pass is a bit comical. It’s not that easy, folks.

We’ll find out how it all shakes out tonight at 6:30 EST on Fox. Can’t wait!