Jalen Hurts Lit Up By Brutal Late Hit; Eagles Coach Yells At Jets Coach

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts got lit up Friday night against the Jets.
During the preseason game, Hurts got himself out of bounds after scrambling when Jets linebacker Quincy Williams threw a nasty and incredibly unnecessary hit.
The hit was so bad that Jets head coach Robert Saleh even ripped him after the game.
“Egregiously awful by Quincy. He knows that. He knows better. Those are the plays Quincy has to get out of his game if he wants to become the linebacker that we all think he can be,” the Jets coach told the media after the game.
When your own coach is lighting you up publicly, you know you screwed up in a huge way.
There is simply no excuse to ever throw a hit like that, and it’s absolutely never necessary during a preseason game.
It’s the preseason and Williams tried to take Hurts’ head off when he was already out of bounds! Totally and completely unacceptable.
That’s the kind of hit that starts fights. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni looked ready to storm the field and even started screaming to the other sideline.
Williams should be ashamed and he shouldn’t be surprised if there’s a fine on the way in the mail.
Is that Broncos starting QB,Jalen Hurts, or is is it the Eagles?
I’m an older guy and appreciate old school hits, but even I think that should be more than a simple fine…if I were the Eagles I’d want a 1 game suspension.
