Jalen Hurts Lit Up By Brutal Late Hit; Eagles Coach Yells At Jets Coach

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts got lit up Friday night against the Jets.

During the preseason game, Hurts got himself out of bounds after scrambling when Jets linebacker Quincy Williams threw a nasty and incredibly unnecessary hit.

VERY late hit on #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts while he's out of bounds.pic.twitter.com/Oic13T9Yz2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 12, 2022

The hit was so bad that Jets head coach Robert Saleh even ripped him after the game.

“Egregiously awful by Quincy. He knows that. He knows better. Those are the plays Quincy has to get out of his game if he wants to become the linebacker that we all think he can be,” the Jets coach told the media after the game.

When your own coach is lighting you up publicly, you know you screwed up in a huge way.

Here is the late hit on Jalen Hurts that caused Nick Sirianni to lose his mind. You don’t need to be a professional lip reader to decode this one. Coach was HOT!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/yShuzfSEIv — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 13, 2022

There is simply no excuse to ever throw a hit like that, and it’s absolutely never necessary during a preseason game.

It’s the preseason and Williams tried to take Hurts’ head off when he was already out of bounds! Totally and completely unacceptable.

Quincy Williams lights up Jalen Hurts.

That’s the kind of hit that starts fights. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni looked ready to storm the field and even started screaming to the other sideline.

Nick Sirianni right after the hit on Jalen Hurts:



“SALEHHHH, WHAT THE FUCK????!!!”🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/GLvhkAglQx — Philly Nation (@Philly__Nation) August 12, 2022

Williams should be ashamed and he shouldn’t be surprised if there’s a fine on the way in the mail.