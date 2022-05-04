Jalen Hurts Has High Expectations For Eagles, And Oh Yeah, Himself

No one ever doubted that the Philadelphia Eagles are Jalen Hurts’ team. But the young quarterback sent out a reminder anyway.

“It’s my opportunity. It’s my team,” Hurts told reporters on Wednesday. “It’s pretty much what it is. My team, so I’m ready to go.”

Hurts was addressing the Eagles’ recent acquisition of star receiver A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans. Brown is the type of weapon who could help Hurts get to another level. And Hurts had already displayed signs of getting there anyway.

Last season, Hurts recorded a total of 26 touchdowns, including 10 via the ground. Along the way, he completed 61 percent of his passes for 3,144 yards and compiled 784 yards rushing. That is what’s known as a dual threat.

Throwing Brown into the mix should only add to that, as the Eagles aim to build on last season’s 9-8 record. But it’s more than just Hurts and Brown, of course.

“The Eagles already have plenty of talent returning to the mix in 2021. DeVonta Smith, the team’s first-round pick in 2021, is back for year two after setting the team’s franchise rookie record with 916 receiving yards. Tight end Dallas Goedert is back after posting a career-high 830 receiving yards.”

In other words, this is an exciting time to be an Eagle, as Hurts said, and the Eagles are his team. So he ought to know.