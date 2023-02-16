Jalen Hurts’ Contract Extension Reportedly Demanding Elite Money From Free-Agent-Heavy Eagles Roster

Videos by OutKick

So much for a team-friendly deal … Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to get paid this offseason, and after a successful run to the Super Bowl that fell short, he’s not looking to take any discounts.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Hurts’ price tag for his upcoming deal is projected to start at $45 million per year. At the very minimum.

A big payday is imminent for Jalen Hurts this offseason 💰



"North of $45 million. To me, that's the starting point, and it may not even be close." —@AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/0LhkdvPOEZ — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 15, 2023

Will Jalen’s Deal ‘Hurt’ His Team’s Future?

Based on the bevy of unrestricted free agents that the Eagles have in the upcoming offseason, talk on Hurts’ new deal suggested that the rising star would accept to help bring general manager Howie Roseman bring back a core of the Super Bowl team.

Upcoming unrestricted free agents, per the Eagles’ official site, include:

CB James Bradberry

DT Fletcher Cox

T Andre Dillard

LB T.J. Edwards

S Marcus Epps

S C.J. Gardner-Johnson

DE Brandon Graham

DT Javon Hargrave

DT Linval Joseph

C Jason Kelce

P Brett Kern

QB Gardner Minshew

WR Zach Pascal

DE Robert Quinn

RB Miles Sanders

RB Boston Scott

G Isaac Seumalo

DT Ndamukong Suh

LB Kyzir White

Is seeking out a mega deal the best course of action for the budding 24-year-old QB? Considering the player that defeated him in the Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes, opted for a long-term deal that allowed Chiefs GM Brett Veach to bring back vital players, perhaps Hurts’ reported deal is appealing more to a trend of getting paid ridiculous money rather than an actual strategy.

The $45 million per year deal could put Hurts in the top-five-paid territory, ahead of guys like Mahomes and Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen.

Hurts is certainly worth the money. But for a team without an offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator and a roster handing in the balance, it may not be the best move for the Eagles.