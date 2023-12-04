Jalen Carter Sends Message After Appearing To Cry On Sideline During Eagles’ Loss To 49ers

Videos by OutKick

Sunday’s San Francisco 49ers – Philadelphia Eagles matchup may have just been a regular season contest, but it was an emotional 60 minutes between the two NFC powerhouses. Nobody was as emotional as Eagles’ defensive lineman Jalen Carter, however, as he appeared to get teary-eyed on the sideline.

The moment came late in the third quarter after San Francisco grabbed a 28-13 lead. After the 49ers made the extra point attempt following a Deebo Samuel touchdown, Carter took multiple swings at San Fransico offensive lineman Matt Pryor and was called for a personal foul penalty.

Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni tried talking with Carter on the sideline after the penalty, but the former Georgia star couldn’t hold his emotions together as he appeared to cry during the back-and-forth.

Carter appeared to address the viral clip by writing “know my city got my back #flyeaglesfly” on his Instagram story shortly after Philadelphia’s 42-19 loss. He also appeared to write a not-so-friendly message to his story before deleting it:

Jalen Carter calling ppl out!!



Crying is a emotion I'm glad my players care #Eagles pic.twitter.com/36Uy2VxxXR — Philly Talk Podcast (@Philly_Mike25) December 4, 2023

While some may criticize or make fun of Carter for showing his emotions in the middle of a game, the positive spin, if you’re an Eagles fan, is that the clip shows that he deeply, deeply cares about his team.

Carter knew what he did was moronic, and came at a time when the Eagles needed positive things to fall their way, not boneheaded penalties on extra-point attempts.

The former first-round pick is a fan favorite in Philadelphia and him appearing to shed a tear in the middle of a regular season game will only grow his fanbase.