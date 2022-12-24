Jake Paul Will Be An Honorary Member Of The Cleveland Browns Today

YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul is the newest member of the Cleveland Browns… content team.

The Cleveland-native acted surprised on Friday when the Browns gave him a contract, of which Paul thought he was going to be playing the “slot receiver” position. Paul was then given his own jersey with the number “00.”

NFL is pushing back the Texans-Titans kickoff by one hour to 2:02 pm ET due to the power outages in the Tennessee area, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 24, 2022

The cringe moment for Browns fans comes as the 6-8 team is looking for any sort of hype these days. Paul has 4.5 million Twitter followers and is one of the biggest social media stars on the planet.

Paul had been hyping up some sort of Browns announcement before Friday’s press conference.

let’s get to work pic.twitter.com/JmMRhwAqXt — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 23, 2022

It’s the latest PR stunt by Jake Paul – who pursued a professional boxing career a few years back. Despite him calling out everyone – most recently Conor McGregor, Paul has been criticized for not fighting any true boxers. Instead, he’s opted to box against NBA player Nate Robinson as well as MMA fighters Ben Askren, Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley, twice.

The pseudo-celebrity boxing fights is something that I’ve been adamantly against, calling it a sham and a money-grab.

You fight for belts? Last time you fought for a belt was 4 years ago. Lost 3 of your last 4 fights.



I would knock you out in the squared circle with one hand tied behind my back. To be fair, in the cage I would need two hands. But same result. https://t.co/l16smWT0vq — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 23, 2022

I assume Paul will be in attendance in Cleveland. But he’s also the type of person that would probably not walk out on the field because of today’s blistering 6 degree temperatures with snow and a 28 mph wind.

So if he is there, expect TV cameras to pan to him in some sort of executive suite doing some video content.

The Browns will host the 5-9 New Orleans Saints today at 1pm ET.