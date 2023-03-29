Jake Paul Spotted With ‘World’s Hottest Speed Skater’ Jutta Leerdam

Videos by OutKick

Boxer, YouTuber, and man I always get mixed up with his brother Jake Paul was spotted out for dinner with none other than Jutta Leerdam.

Who’s Jutta Leerdam?!?!

Why, she’s only the world’s hottest speed skater!

Given that Paul had recently split with his ex Julia Rose, the sight of the multi-hyphenate-whatever-it-is-that-he-does out on the town with the hottest thing to come out of the Netherlands since wooden shoes got people’s attention.

@sjoseph_sports Jake Paul and Jutta getting close in Miami 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/Pc4raIZQt8 — HIP HOP NEWS (@kalle75367703) March 26, 2023

However, they also got together to do an episode of Paul’s B.S. With Jake Paul. Miss Leerdam even teased her appearance in her Instagram story earlier this week.

Those who follow speed skating closely — and let’s be real, who doesn’t — will know that Jutta is more than a pretty face. The girl has some serious wheels which I can only assume were honed on the frozen canals of her homeland.

Side note: I love when a country is really good at one seemingly random sport. The Dutch being world-beaters when it comes to speed skating is one of those instances.

It remains to be seen if these two are just out on the town as buds, or if this is the beginning of some kind of relationship. Time will tell, but it certainly seems that Leerdam’s stock has a significant upward trajectory at the moment.

