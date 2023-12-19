Jake Paul Is Mentoring Team USA Boxers Ahead Of Paris Olympics

Videos by OutKick

Jake Paul finally fights one professional boxer, and now he’s headed to the Olympics.

The YouTuber-turned-fighter has partnered with USA Boxing ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

No, he won’t be in the ring. Paul — who has tens of millions of social media followers — is tasked with promoting Team USA before and during the Olympic Games.

Leading up to the event, the 26 year old will travel to the Olympic Training Center in Colorado to cover the team on his social media channels. With Paul’s help, USA Boxing is hoping to build awareness and grow popularity both for the team and amateur boxing in general.

“Within just three years of becoming a professional boxer, Jake Paul has become a standout inspiration to younger generations and has emerged as one of the most exciting, influential figures in boxing history,” Mike McAtee, the executive director of USA Boxing, said in a statement.

“Jake’s mentorship will be a vital resource to the young athletes on Team USA to ensure they capitalize on building brand IP as they get the opportunity to perform on the biggest stage in the world at the most iconic contest in history: the Olympics.”

Jake Paul Will Mentor The Young Boxers

The idea is for Paul to not only promote the team on his own channels but also for him to teach the athletes how to grow their own brands.

“The mindset of pursuing greatness is one I both see and personally share with Mo McCane, Joshua Edwards, and the rest of Team USA’s boxing talent,” Paul said. “The Olympics are the greatest stage in the world, and I’m honored to help bring awareness to USA Boxing and mentor these young, inspiring athletes as they fight for gold.

“Anyone who works hard enough to receive the honor to represent Team USA at the Olympics deserves a platform, so I’m looking forward to getting down to business in Colorado Springs with Coach [Billy] Walsh and the rest of Team USA.”

Although he is most certainly getting paid for this particular gig, Jake Paul has spent a lot of time giving back to young people in the boxing community.

“It has always been my goal to shine a spotlight not just on boxing as a sport, but on the people who work so hard to be the best within it,” he said.

Paul also has a nonprofit organization, Boxing Bullies, that hosts events for young boxers to teach them about the causes and effects of bullying. BB has also works to renovate youth boxing gyms across the country.

