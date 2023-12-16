Jake Paul Actually Beat A Real Boxer Last Night With A First-Round KO

Videos by OutKick

Jake Paul answered critics last night with a devastating blow.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer who has a love-hate relationship with pretty much everyone in society, has come under increasing criticism in recent months due to his pseudo-boxing matches. Real boxing fans frankly can’t stand Paul as he continues to be one of the biggest names in the fight game, despite never boxing real fighters.

That all changed last night however, when Jake actually fought someone who is a professional boxer. Andre August went into last night’s bout with Paul sporting a 10-1-1 record, and although it was only August’s second fight in four years, Paul put him in his place with a first-round knockout.

Jake Paul delivered a first-round knockout to Andre August. (DAZN)

Jake Paul mocks Andre August by waving at him after he knocked him out. (DAZN)

JAKE NEEDED TO WIN TO BE TAKEN SERIOUS

Listen, I’m one of the biggest people calling out Jake Paul for his constant annoying, phony, pseudo-boxing matches that essentially come across as a mockery of the sport. Nobody cares that Jake has previously “boxed” and defeated UFC stars like Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva and Ben Askren. They are MMA fighters – not boxers. I mean hell, he literally boxed former New York Knicks player NATE ROBINSON of all people. That’s nothing to brag about.

But the fact of the matter is that Jake needed to win last night if he wanted people to really take his pursuit of boxing serious. Having already suffered one loss to amateur boxer Tommy Fury earlier this year, Paul knew that if he lost again nobody would take him seriously. Although Andre August isn’t a household name, he still had a ton more experience than Jake had and he got wiped across the mat by him in the first-round no less.

Jake Paul welcomes a potential fight vs Viddal Riley after KOing Andre August as he insists his goal is to become a boxing world champion…



[🎥 @DAZNBoxing] pic.twitter.com/1RKiAgD1ig — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) December 16, 2023

PAUL WANTS TO BECOME A WORLD CHAMPION

Afterwords, Paul said that he’s ready to continue facing legitimate boxers.

“I’ve been too nice with these people, letting them go into the later rounds. I set up my shot and he went night-night… I’m just gonna do me. This is part of the process, the next step to world champion. Clearly, these guys can’t hang with me. He’s been doing this his whole entire life. What’s next? It’s gonna be even bigger,” the 8-1 boxer said.

What’s ironic is that Paul’s first fight against a professional boxer was barely talked about. After having his previous “matches” all on pay-per-view, Paul didn’t even bother trying to sell this one as it was just available on DAZN. For someone who loves the spotlight and the glitz and the glam, it’ll be interesting to see if Jake’s willing to put in that time and effort against no-name boxers for a while until he can get some bigger names.

Boxing would be better with a Jake Paul, should he actually be good. Last night we got the first glimpse that maybe there is something behind all his talking.