Jake Gyllenhaal’s New War Movie ‘The Covenant’ Looks Like A Must-Watch

Videos by OutKick

Another teaser is out for Jake Gyllenhaal’s upcoming war movie “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant,” and it looks outstanding.

As OutKick readers are well-aware, I’ve been tracking “The Covenant” for a long time. Ever since the first preview dropped, it looked like Gyllenhaal had a huge hit on his hands.

The highly-anticipated war flick officially hit theaters today, and one final featurette was released to juice up the fans. It’s clear Gyllenhaal took his role as an American soldier very seriously.

“I have a deep respect for the military because I know that it requires so much more to wear a uniform than I could ever do as a performer,” Gyllenhaal said in the inside look.

“The Covenant” with Jake Gyllenhaal looks excellent.

The plot of the film, which dropped today, is described as, “During the war in Afghanistan, a local interpreter risks his own life to carry an injured sergeant across miles of grueling terrain.”

Seems simple enough, right? As you can tell from the trailer, it’s going to be absolutely loaded with action, and that’s what fans want.

“Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” looks outstanding. It came out in theaters Friday. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://youtu.be/ug0hK7yDvhY)

When it comes to a war film, give fans a shot of adrenaline to the heart and give viewers something to cheer for. That’s the formula that made “Top Gun: Maverick” a smashing success, and a similar formula is why watching “Band of Brothers” is an annual event.

I know several guys who have worked with interpreters in war. The bond that is formed is incredibly powerful. American soldiers have to depend on interpreters to help them and sometimes save their life. It’s an incredibly powerful connection.

Dave Nielsen dedicated his life to hunting terrorists, and everything changed the night a scumbag murdered his dog.



Dave and his teammates unleashed unstoppable justice, including killing cowards who tried to hide behind women and children.



🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/eMMyTmmKtT — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 20, 2023

While “The Covenant” is a fictional story, it will shine a light on the bond between American heroes and the men who help them in combat.

If you’re a fellow war film junkie, there’s no doubt it’s a must-watch.

“Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” looks like a lot of fun. It came out in theaters Friday. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://youtu.be/ug0hK7yDvhY)

Give us your thoughts in the comments if you’ve already seen it today. Otherwise, check back once I have the chance to give it a watch.