Jake Gyllenhaal’s Upcoming War Movie Looks Loaded With Potential

“Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” with Jake Gyllenhaal might be one of the best films of 2023.

The film follows a soldier who returns to Afghanistan to get his old interpreter out of the country as forces descend on them bringing carnage and death.

While it’s not a true story, it definitely has roots in plenty of real experiences men went through during the war in Afghanistan.

Interpreters and the men they work with develop deep ties. They depend on each other to survive, and “The Covenant” with Gyllenhaal will shine a light on that bond.

“Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” with Jake Gyllenhaal looks outstanding. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=230JE-u8HIw)

Jake Gyllenhaal appears to crush it in “The Covenant.”

A newly released inside look gives fans an idea of what to expect in the war film, and it seems like it will be a powerful experience.

“This movie goes beyond the uniform into the unspoken relationship between two human beings,” Gyllenhaal explained to viewers about what to expect.

As I’ve written before, Americans love war movies. It’s hardwired into our DNA. People can’t get enough of good men in uniforms kicking butt.

There’s a reason why it’s been more than two years since “Band of Brothers” was released, and it’s still watched and talked about all the time.

Americans simply can’t get enough of combat content. It’s been that way for generations, and it’s not going to change at any point in the near future.

Now, Jake Gyllenhaal will dive head first into the genre that’s as American as apple pie and cold light beer. Judging from the early previews we’ve seen, it looks like “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” is going to be a must-watch war story.

Again, it’s not a true story, but is definitely rooted in realism.

War is hell, as I routinely cover on American Joyride, and it looks like this film is going to be incredibly gritty and unfiltered. For that reason alone, expectations should be high. We’ll find out April 21 when it premieres. I’ll definitely be catching this one in theaters.