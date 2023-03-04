Jake Gyllenhaal Looks Ready For A PED Test Ahead Of Role As Fictional UFC Fighter In ‘Road House’ Remake

Videos by OutKick

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal appears to be on the Barry Bonds diet.

Coincidentally, the 42-year-old also looks ready and able to kick some ass. Specifically, inside of the Octagon.

Video surfaced Friday that showed Gyllenhaal filming a scene for an upcoming role in the “Road House” remake. Gyllenhaal reportedly plays a former UFC fighter working as a bouncer at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys.

Jake Gyllenhaal filmed a sequence for his upcoming ‘ROAD HOUSE’ remake at today’s #UFC285 ceremonial weigh-ins. pic.twitter.com/5Bm1p4SLDW — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 4, 2023

After watching that video, I’m assuming you have the same two thoughts as me:

Holy hell, did they give our guy Jake a key to the BALCO labs or what? Why are we remaking Road House?

I’m roughly two years younger than Jake and have a lot less money. But I know from experience (or at least I read about it and tried for like a week) that a month or two of chicken, brown rice and whey protein combined with intense workouts isn’t getting you this shredded.

If my man was in the NFL, NBA, or MLB he’d have been peeing in a cup within minutes of stepping off the stage. But I’m not judging. Guy’s getting paid a bunch of money to look the part – do what you gotta do – mission accomplished.

Jake Gyllenhaal stars in the “Road House” remake. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images).

Jake Gyllenhaal Films Scene Ahead Of UFC Event

Gyllenhaal’s “Road House” scene was filmed around the same time as the actual weigh-ins for this evening’s UFC 285 event in Las Vegas. Even UFC boss Dana White got in on the act.

Former MMA world champion Jay Hieron opposes Gyllenhaal’s character at the weigh-in. And I can confirm that the cauliflower ear is not a prosthetic.

Also on the scene was UFC fan favorite Conor McGregor who hyped the crowd ahead of the fictional weigh-in between Jake Gyllenhaal and Hieron.

“Everyone in this arena, you’re about to be part of my movie that’s coming out with myself and Jake Gyllenhaal, a Joe Silver production,” an energetic McGregor told the crowd. “Make sure to cheer for the weigh-ins and let’s go Las Vegas.”

Conor McGregor in top form! 🤣pic.twitter.com/VlgZNFz52J — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) March 4, 2023

“Road House” does not yet have a release date.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF