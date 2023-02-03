Jake Gyllenhaal’s New War Movie Looks Like Pure Electricity

Videos by OutKick

Jake Gyllenhaal might have a major hit on his hands with “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant.”

The first trailer for the movie is officially out, and it looks like it’s going to be a shot of adrenaline straight to the heart.

The plot of the film is described as, “During the war in Afghanistan, a local interpreter risks his own life to carry an injured sergeant across miles of grueling terrain.” Simple enough, right? Well, it looks like things are going to be cranked up to 100 the whole time.

If the trailer is an accurate sign of what fans can expect, it’s going to be an incredibly powerful film.

This looks like Jake Gyllenhaal’s next big hit.

The stories of interpreters during the war in Afghanistan is something more people should definitely know about. I just interviewed Chad Robichaux about getting his interpreter out during the fall of Afghanistan after the botched withdrawal.

Our war fighters and the connections to those who support them is incredibly strong.

Now, Jake Gyllenhaal will bring viewers a story about a warrior being saved by his interpreter and then seemingly dishing out some revenge after the fact.

What’s not to love about that? These dudes are badass and it’s okay to say that. While it’s hard to tell from the trailer, I’m pretty sure Gyllenhaal’s character is in the Air Force.

I have an upcoming interview with a former Air Force CCT. Those dudes are the real deal and their skills in combat are truly impressive. Imagine trying to coordinate air power while also engaging in gun battles as bullets whistle past your face. That’s what those guys are capable of.

“Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” with Jake Gyllenhaal looks awesome. The film will tell the story of a wounded American service member and his interpreter in Afghanistan. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ukoMiv2PJqE)

While it’s just one trailer, “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” certainly looks awesome. Everyone knows Americans love war movies, and this might be the next great one.

At the very least, it has a lot of potential with Jake Gyllenhaal in the leading role and Guy Ritchie running the show.

You can catch “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” starting April 21.