Missouri Adds Former Top QB Recruit: REPORT

Jake Garcia has reportedly pulled the trigger on transferring to Missouri.

The former Miami QB recently hopped into the portal, and apparently, he didn’t need much time to find a new home.

The talented young passer will transfer to Missouri, according to ESPN. It’s expected he could be enrolled “by the end of this week.” Garcia has three years of eligibility remaining.

Jake Garcia reportedly transferring to Missouri. (David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Jake Garcia is a great addition for Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers.

If you’re a fan of Missouri football, you should be very happy with Jake Garcia joining the Tigers. It’s always great news when you land a former top QB recruit with three years of eligibility remaining.

Garcia was a top-50 composite recruit on 247Sports in the 2021 class and one of the best QB prospects in America.

He chose Miami over a laundry list of offers from top programs, and after a couple seasons with the Hurricanes, he has a new home.

Former Miami QB Jake Garcia reportedly landing at Missouri. (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This past season, he threw for 803 yards and five touchdowns to four interceptions. The team as a whole struggled but there’s no doubt Garcia has a high ceiling.

There’s also a real chance he can start right away. Missouri’s starter in 2022 Brady Cook will reportedly miss spring ball.

That means Garcia could rack up reps and win the QB1 job for Drinkwitz and the Tigers.

Will Jake Garcia start for Missouri? (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

No matter what, the Tigers at least now have more depth in the QB room. That’s great news for the program and faithful fans.