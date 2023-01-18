Miami Loses Top QB Prospect To The Transfer Portal: REPORT

Miami Hurricanes QB Jake Garcia is reportedly leaving the program.

The former elite QB prospect and four star recruit is leaving the Hurricanes with three years of eligibility left, according to ESPN. He enters the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.

Miami QB Jake Garcia reportedly transferring with three years of eligibility left. (Photo by Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN reported Garcia is hoping to “immediately” find a new team so that he can be ready to roll for practice in the spring.

As of Wednesday morning, Garcia hasn’t made any official announcements about leaving on Instagram or Twitter.

Jake Garcia exits Mario Cristobal’s program.

Coming out of high school, the hype surrounding Garcia was significant and when he landed at Miami, people thought he could help bring the Hurricanes back to relevancy.

That simply never happened. This past season he threw just 114 passes for 803 yards, five touchdowns and four touchdowns. The team was a very disappointing 3-5 in games he appeared in. As a whole, the Hurricanes were an abysmal 5-7.

Miami QB Jake Garcia reportedly leaving the program. (Photo by Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Now, he’s looking for a fresh start after leaving the program. There will certainly not be a shortage of teams looking for his services.

Coming out of high school, the 6’3″ gunslinger had tons of offers. He chose the Hurricanes over USC, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Florida State and several other large programs.

There’s no doubt plenty of teams will be calling Jake Garcia to try to land his services. Even with a limited sample size, there’s no doubt Jake Garcia still has plenty of potential. A big body QB with a strong arm will always generate interest in the portal, especially one who was ranked as high as him coming out of high school.

Miami QB Jake Garcia reportedly transferring. (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It should be interesting to see where Jake Garcia lands. As for Miami, it’s likely going to be another year of Tyler Van Dyke as QB1. I’m not sure any fans are super pumped to see that again after watching how the 2022 season unfolded.