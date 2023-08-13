Jaguars Nathan Rourke Breaks What Feels Like A Dozen Tackles For Incredible Touchdown

Videos by OutKick

A Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback put on a show Saturday evening against the Dallas Cowboys, but it wasn’t Trevor Lawrence, it was Nathan Rourke.

The Jaguars signed Rourke earlier this year after a stellar CFL career with the BC Lions.

The former Ohio University QB was in the game with just over four minutes to play in regulation with the Jags facing 3rd and 16 from the Cowboys’ 21-yard line,

Pass rushers overwhelmed Jacksonville’s offensive line and it looked like Rourke was about to eat turf for a hefty loss on the play.

Only — somehow — he managed to dodge every single attempted tackle that came his way.

Then, as if that wasn’t enough, he still got a pass away and found Qadree Ollison for a touchdown.

Uh… excuse me?

In his CFL days he was used to having 12 defensive players on the field, so only having to deal with 11 may have left the field feeling roomy. I can’t think of any other explanation for how he broke all of those tackles in the backfield and then managed to get the throw off.

And I mean any throw. I certainly didn’t expect to see him lace a dime into the endzone given the circumstances.

Rourke saw the most action in the Jaguars’ 28-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys. He went 9 for 17 and threw for 153 yards.

CJ Beathard connected on 6 of his 14 attempts and racked up 80 yards, while starter Trevor Lawrence threw for 35 yards after completing 5 of his 6 passing attempts.

