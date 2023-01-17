Record-Setting CFL QB Nathan Rourke Signs With Jaguars, Will Compete To Back Up Trevor Lawrence

Nathan Rourke, the CFL quarterback who set the league’s competition percentage record, is about to have one more down and one less player on the field.

The B.C. Lions signal-caller is NFL bound and he has announced his plan to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rourke went undrafted in 2021 after a college career at Ohio University. He got some reps with the B.C. Lions in 2021, but took over as the starter in 2022.

Then he — as the kids say — popped off.

Rourke led the Lions to an 8-1 record, throwing for 300+ yards 6 times. In three of those games, he threw for over 400 yards. However, his season was cut short due to injury.

In 10 career starts, Rourke completed 255 of 324 passes good for a league-high 78.7% completion percentage.

Combine his impressive passing numbers with 304 yards rushing and 7 rushing TDs, and Rourke was sure to get some attention south of the (Canadian) border.

CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke got a lot of attention from NFL teams this season. Now, he has announced his plans to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Photo by Derek Cain/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Nathan Rourke Announced His Plans To Sign With Jacksonville

Rourke started his statement in the most Canadian way possible: apologizing that it took so long.

“I want to apologize for keeping many of you in suspense but my corner and I wanted to make sure we did our due diligence and explored every option thoroughly,” Rourke said in his statement. “After much prayer and deliberation, I will be signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars.”

Sportsnet reports that the Victoria, British Columbia native worked out for a dozen NFL teams before making his decisions. The Jags were one of them.

“Ultimately my decision came down to my commitment to the pursuit of the dream I first had as a youngster watching Brett Favre win Super Bowls on NFL Films,” he wrote.

There is a connection between the B.C. Lions and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Former CFL quarterback Henry Burris serves as an offensive quality control coach for the Jags. He had served as an offensive consultant for the B.C. Lions last April, but spent just two weeks there before joining the Jags.

Obviously, Trevor Lawrence is the guy in Jacksonville, which means Rourke will be competing to back him up. As it stands, he’ll be competing with current backup C.J. Beathard and practice squad quarterback E.J. Perry.

