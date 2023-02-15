Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley Applies For NFL Reinstatement

Videos by OutKick

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley, currently suspended from the NFL for betting on games while he was away from the league, can officially apply for reinstatement on Wednesday.

#Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley, who was suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games during the 2021 season, is applying for reinstatement today, source said. He was suspended for all of the 2022 season and is eligible to petition for reinstatement today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 15, 2023

It’s likely the NFL will accept his reinstatement after he spent an entire season ineligible. While he was suspended, the Jaguars traded for Ridley, sending a pair of draft picks to the Atlanta Falcons.

Calvin Ridley has had an interesting NFL journey

Ridley’s career has been quite a roller coaster. He recorded over 800 yards receiving in each of his first two NFL seasons before earning Second Team All-Pro honors in 2020. That year, Ridley caught 90 passes for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games.

He and Julio Jones formed a dynamic receiving duo for the Falcons. However, the Falcons traded Jones following the 2020 season and appeared to turn the reins over to Ridley. But Ridley stepped away from football after just five games during the 2021 season to focus on his mental health.

Calvin Ridley catches a touchdown pass for the Atlanta Falcons against the Miami Dolphins, the last time we saw him on an NFL field. The next time he appears, it will be as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Expected to return in 2022, the league suspended Calvin Ridley for betting on games while he was away from the team.

He’s looking to return to the league for a new team, the Jaguars, who won the AFC South this season and followed that with a playoff victory.

Ridley adds a huge boost to the Jaguars passing attack led by former #1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. However, when the Jags kick off their season in 2023, it will have been nearly two calendar years since Ridley set foot on a football field.

His last game came on October 24, 2021 — a 30-28 Falcons win over the Dolphins in which Ridley caught a touchdown.

Now 28 years old, Calvin Ridley looks to return to his 2021 form for a team that can use his immense talent.