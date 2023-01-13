Jadeveon Clowney (Kind Of) Apologizes To Myles Garrett For Dumb Comments

Jadeveon Clowney is predictably walking back questionable comments regarding Browns teammate Myles Garrett from last week.

Clowney stirred the pot – and was eventually sent home – after telling reporters last week that the team was more concerned with getting Garrett gaudy stats instead of winning football games.

“You’re all trying to get (Garrett) into the Hall of Fame instead of winning games,” Clowney said. “I don’t even think (Garrett) notices. I ain’t trying to say it’s him. I try to get along with everybody I play with. Me and him don’t have a problem. It ain’t his fault, and it’s B.S., and I don’t have time for it.”

Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett are probably done being teammates. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Jadeveon Clowney sent home after Garrett remarks

In that same interview, Clowney also said he doesn’t believe he’ll be back with the Browns next season (duh), and that he needs to be with a franchise that believes in him.

So, yeah … the former first round pick was sent home and didn’t play in Cleveland’s season-finale against Pittsburgh.

Frankly, I’m not sure anyone noticed, either. Clowney has been pretty terrible all year after a brief career revival last season, and he even refused to play on any down other than third in the Oct. 23 game at Baltimore, according to coach Chris Kiffin.

Not great!

Anyway, Clowney released a statement Friday apologizing to Garrett and anyone else he may have offended … kind of.

Browns’ DE Jadeveon Clowney apologized to Myles Garrett for his comments last week and issued this statement: pic.twitter.com/QTJYO2HK8L — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2023

Not much of an apology, though I’m not sure it really matters at this point. Who cares? Myles Garrett surely doesn’t, because he’s so much better than Clowney it’s laughable.

Seriously … Garrett has 15 sacks this season, which is more than Clowney has in the past four years combined!

Also, Garrett, a former No. 1 overall pick, has five straight double-digit sack seasons while Clowney, a former No. 1 overall pick as well, has none.

On his way out, Clowney also said that the Browns have “got their own guys, and I ain’t one of them, so it’s time for me to get my exit slip.”

Good luck!