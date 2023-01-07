Myles Garrett Gives Shares Brutally Honest Thoughts on Jadaveon Clowney, Who Was Sent Home By Cleveland Browns On Friday

Jadeveon Clowney has likely played his final game with the Cleveland Browns after publicly criticizing the team, his usage and singling out star pass rusher Myles Garrett in a Thursday interview.

On Friday, the former South Carolina star was sent home from the practice facility and will likely be sidelined for the final regular season game on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

Clowney was vague at times in the report from Cleveland.com on Thursday, but stated he didn’t believe he wouldn’t be back with the team next year before voicing his displeasure with how he’s been treated by the Browns’ organization.

“Ninety-five percent sure I won’t be back,” Clowney told the outlet. “But there’s still that five percent You never know what can happen.”

“I just feel like I need to be around somebody that believes in me and my ability,” he continued. “(It can’t) just be me believing in myself. I believe in myself more than anybody.”

Clowney revived his career with nine sacks last season but injuries and a disconnect with the organization has led to the current drama.

Defensive line coach Chris Kiffin revealed Clowney refused to play on any down other than third in the Oct. 23 game at Baltimore. He was benched for the first series the following week against Cincinnati for his behavior.

Myles Garrett expressed surprise when he found out earlier this week that Clowney outright refused to play.

Myles Garrett said he was told Jadeveon Clowney was here to win games and to give his all, not just when he was feeling good.



That being said, the Ravens game was an outlier and most of the time that was the case. #Browns pic.twitter.com/IeeL70Lm1g — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) January 6, 2023

Clowney Clearly Jelous of Myles Garrett

In the Thursday interview, Clowney made a point to mention he believes the team highly favors star pass rusher Myles Garrett… as the Browns should.

“You’re all trying to get [Garrett] into the Hall of Fame instead of winning games,” Clowney said. “I don’t even think [Garrett] notices. I ain’t trying to say it’s him. I try to get along with everybody I play with. Me and him don’t have a problem. It ain’t his fault, and it’s B.S., and I don’t have time for it.

It’s fair to note Garrett has more sacks this season (15) than Jadeveon Clowney has over the past four season combined (14). Also, Garrett, a former No. 1 overall pick, has five straight double-digit sack seasons while Clowney, a former No. 1 overall pick as well, has none.

Clowney added that the Browns have “got their own guys, and I ain’t one of them, so it’s time for me to get my exit slip.”

Garrett Gives Blunt Opinion On Clowney Situation

It’s abundantly clear why Myles Garrett is the clear face of the franchise. Instead of giving politically correct answers, Garrett stood in front of the media and acknowledged everything Clowney said and how the team will respond due to the sudden drama.

Garrett began like a team leader and professional, saying this situation could have been handled in a much easier way.

More from #Browns Myles Garrett on Jadeveon Clowney pic.twitter.com/hubqdqlA6d — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 6, 2023

Garrett also shut down Clowney’s suggestion the team has favored him over Clowney or other players.

#Browns Myles Garrett said he does think the team is focused on winning and not getting him stats as Jadeveon Clowney suggested pic.twitter.com/UoyB115lyj — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) January 6, 2023

One of the most telling parts from Garret’s reaction was when he was asked if he would welcome Clowney back to play against the Steelers in the finale.

His message was abundantly clear.

#Browns Myles Garrett on Jadeveon Clowney probably not facing #Steelers: pic.twitter.com/cO3Q47TP5f — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 6, 2023

While the Browns are out of the playoff hunt and this is all just unnecessary banter this late in the season, it’s clear Garrett is exactly the kind of player the team is trying to build around. As for Clowney? His days in the NFL may be numbered.