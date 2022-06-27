Jaden Rashada, Miami Commit, ‘Left Millions On The Table’

Four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada committed to play for the Miami Hurricanes on Sunday. In doing so, Rashada apparently turned down millions of dollars from another in-state school. But he’s not exactly walking away with empty pockets.

“Jaden left millions on the table,” said Michael W. Caspino of Forward Counsel in Newport Beach, CA. Caspino represented Rashada throughout his NIL negotiations. “Millions. He did not pick the highest offer. He went there because he loves Miami, the coaches, and the opportunity.”

He probably also liked the pay day. But, semantics.

As OutKick’s Alejandro Avila detailed yesterday, Rashada was a highly sought-after recruit. Last fall he threw for more than 2,200 yards and 27 touchdowns.

UPDATE: One of 2023's top HS QBs, Jaden Rashada, is set to earn $9.5M in an NIL deal with Miami. Per an ON3 report, Rashada also turned down an $11M offer from Florida's Gator Collective. pic.twitter.com/glPbifOTC4 — Spark College Football (@SparkCFB) June 27, 2022

By agreeing to ink with Miami, Rashada did technically turn down millions elsewhere (Florida reportedly offered $11 million in NIL money), though On3.com reports that Rashada will still bank $9.5 million from The U.

On3 went on to state that Rashada’s NIL will be funded by noted Miami booster, John Ruiz, who has since denied the report and any involvement in Rashada’s recruitment.

“The report by On3.com is inaccurate as it relates to Jaden Rashad,” Ruiz tweeted. “I have never spoken to Mr. Caspino about Jaden Rashada. Mr. Caspino and I spoke about an unrelated player months ago and had a very professional and pleasant conversation. I respect him.”

As Caspino tells it, Rashada preferred stability to (more) money when he made his decision. More specifically, despite their deep pockets, the Gators were a less than desirable fit. “Florida is the most dysfunctional collective in all of college football,” Caspino said, per On3. “I plan on steering my clients away from them. From my standpoint, I never ever want to deal with them again. If it weren’t for the collective that’s completely dysfunctional at Florida, he probably would have been there.”

By admitting as much, sports and IP lawyer Darren Heitner says that a rules violation occurred when Rashada made his decision.

Lawyer Michael Caspino just went on record, admitting to an NCAA violation. If he took an #NIL deal, lesser or not, by picking the Hurricanes, then that’s a violation no matter what his contract states. pic.twitter.com/VWD4zN2lLp — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) June 27, 2022

Despite new coach Mario Cristobal’s bargain shopping, Miami was still able to buy themselves a likely star – for now.

