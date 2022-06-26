Miami Lures Four-Star QB Jaden Rashada Over Top SEC Schools

Four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada is heading to The U.

The top-50 player in the 2023 CBS class of recruits announced on Sunday that he will be playing for the Miami Hurricanes over Florida, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas, who recently signed top QB prospect Arch Manning this week.

The much-anticipated decision by Rashada was initially slated to be announced weeks ago but shifted dates for personal reasons.

Four-star QB Jaden Rashada to make college commitment Sunday at 4 p.m. on @CBSSportsHQhttps://t.co/mPPra1CXh4 — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) June 26, 2022

Rashada has been lauded as a top-10 talent among QBs heading into their college careers for his natural arm, notably his adept ability to throw the deep ball. In 2021, Rashada threw for 2,220 passings yards, 27 touchdowns. The 6-foot-4, 185-lbs quarterback, and Under Armour All-American out of Pittsburg, California, also rushed for 193 yards.

4⭐️ QB Jaden Rashada has committed to The University of Miami‼️ #Canes #Hurricanes #Gocanes G5 Billy getting stuffed in the locker today. #gators pic.twitter.com/VEnNKAhJtT — Oregon Cane 🟩🟧(Jay) 🇯🇲 (@jamrock1986) June 26, 2022

Rashada will be entering a layered QB depth chart for the Canes, featuring 2021 starter Tyler Van Dyke, top recruits Jake Garcia and Emory Williams, as well as freshman Jacurri Brown.

The U can expect fellow recruits, notably receivers, to spot the talent at QB that the Hurricanes will take into 2022-23.

Mario Cristobal’s football factory is shaping up.

