Jacoby Brissett Says It’s ‘Easy’ For Him To Not Be Like Deshaun Watson

Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett isn’t worried about being nothing like Deshaun Watson.

The former Clemson superstar has been suspended for the first 11 games of the season after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

That means Brissett will be QB1 for the Browns until Watson is able to play again. Does he feel pressure to try to replicate Watson’s skills on the field? Not at all.

“It’s very easy for me to not be Deshaun. Trust me,” Brissett replied when a reporter asked if it’s “hard” to not try to be like the dual-threat QB on the field.

Jacoby Brissett was asked if it’s hard to not try to be Deshaun Watson on the football field… #Browns pic.twitter.com/X1y4jfVXrf — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) August 24, 2022

Obviously, Brissett is talking about his play on the field compared to Deshaun Watson, and there’s no doubt he’s nothing like the former Texans first round pick.

Watson, despite the allegations he’s faced off the field, is a freak of nature athlete. He’s one of the most physically gifted QBs in NFL history.

He’s thrown for 108 touchdowns and for more than 15,000 yards in his career, and he’s also rushed for 19 more. There’s no question he’s a gifted football player.

However, he’s also been dragged in a major way after facing dozens of allegations of misconduct. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell even called his behavior “predatory,” and he must now sit 11 games and pay a fine of $5 million.

So, when Brissett says he’s nothing like Deshaun Watson, you know some people are going to take that comment and run with it as if he was talking about the two as people and not football players.

If you read the comment with no context, it’d be more than fair to think that’s what he was talking about, and it was certainly an interesting choice of words.

While it might be a good thing to be compared to Deshaun Watson on the field, I’m not sure anyone wants to be compared to him off of it.