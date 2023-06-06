Texas Rangers $185M Nightmare: Jacob DeGrom Needs UCL Surgery, Won’t Pitch For At Least 12 Months

Videos by OutKick

Jacob deGrom is heading for UCL surgery, marking an end to his 2023 season.

DeGrom joined the Texas Rangers in the offseason on a 5-year, $185 million deal to anchor their rotation.

The 34-year-old came to Arlington with a long history of dominance on the mound. And an equally long history of injuries that derailed past seasons.

His 2023 season started with a number of injury scares, including one that forced him to leave a start in April.

With Tuesday’s news, that start, just his sixth of the season, became the last.

DeGrom was emotional when discussing the news, according to reporter Evan Grant.

“This stinks. It’s not ideal,” deGrom told Grant. “But at least we know what it is now. I want to get it fixed and will set a goal to be back before the end of next year.’”

DeGrom Injury Derails Rangers’ Outstanding Season

Tuesday’s news ensures that he’ll be out through at least July or August of the 2024 season.

Given how well the Rangers have played through the first few months of 2023, that’s a devastating blow to a team finally in contention.

They’ve opened up a surprising 3.5 game lead on the defending champion Astros, and even surpassed the Rays in run differential.

The Rangers can take some comfort in knowing that their success has come mostly without deGrom.

But heading into a likely postseason berth, Rangers fans would feel much more confident with deGrom starting game one of a playoff series.

Many around the game warned immediately that the signing was risky, considering his injury history. And sure enough, this is about the worst possible result.

DeGrom’s abilities on the mound, when healthy, are virtually unparalleled.

But yet again, he’ll be stuck in the dugout for another 12-14 months.