Jacob deGrom May Be Hurt, Yet Again, Leaves Start Early

Videos by OutKick

The Texas Rangers signed Jacob deGrom to a massive, $185 million contract over the offseason to anchor their rotation.

It was an entirely justifiable contract based on deGrom’s past performance, as his statistics from 2018-2021 were awe-inspiring. When he was on the field.

His highest ERA during those years was 2.43, with an astonishing 9 WAR for the 2018 New York Mets.

deGrom then put together a dominant 1.08 ERA over 15 starts in 2021. But after early July, he missed the rest of the season. And his recovery pushed into 2022, as he was able to make just 11 starts for New York.

Injury concerns then started almost immediately again in spring training 2023.

READ: PITCHERS AND CATCHERS JUST REPORTED TO SPRING TRAINING, AND REMARKABLY, JACOB DEGROM MAY ALREADY BE HURT

The Rangers got five starts and 26.2 innings of outstanding performance by deGrom, contributing to their surprising lead in the AL West.

Until Friday afternoon.

During a highly anticipated start against the New York Yankees, deGrom didn’t allow a single hit into the 4th inning.

And then, sure enough, he grabbed his hip and was forced to leave the start.

Meanwhile, in Texas, Jacob deGrom has left another start due to apparent injury:pic.twitter.com/elcLeWWjcc — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 29, 2023

Ouch.

ARLINGTON, TX – APRIL 28: Jacob deGrom #48 of the Texas Rangers pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Globe Life Field on April 28, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

deGrom Injury Concerns Strike Again

The Rangers managed to hold on against the Yankees, winning 5-2 even after deGrom’s exit.

While they haven’t yet announced the exact injury, that certainly did not look good.

Whether it’s a hip or an oblique issue, there’s certainly the possibility of an extended absence.

Not what you want from your $185 million pitcher.

When healthy, deGrom is essentially the best pitcher in baseball. He’s struck out over 42% of hitters he’s faced this season, translating to over 14 per nine innings.

He’s already added 1.3 WAR in just 26 innings, a ridiculous pace that would put him near that nine win 2018 season.

But deGrom just can’t seem to stay healthy.

And at nearly 35-years-old, it’s probably not going to get any better.