Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer Both Eligible to Come Off IL, But When Will They Pitch Again?: Sports Doc

Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer are eligible to come off the injured list to start again for the New York Mets any time now. Both are ramping up pitching activities, but how close are they?

While Scherzer is likely to beat deGrom back, neither is imminent.

A month ago, we indicated that the oblique muscle strain would have Scherzer out longer than fans thought. The 37-year-old, three-time Cy Young winning right hander is scheduled to throw a simulated game on Thursday, and he will be back by early July (and might make the end of June), which matches our original six week timeline. He is lucky to have avoided the 60 day IL.

Meanwhile, the deGrom saga continues.

Despite good news of healing of the scapula stress fracture, we indicated last month that he was still a ways off and unlikely to pitch before the All-Star break. That timeline has not changed, despite reports of bullpen sessions for the two-time Cy Young award winner. Expect a later July return at the earliest.

deGrom has had a litany of throwing side issues going back to last season, including partial UCL “Tommy John” ligament tear. As we indicated prior to the season, he may have an injury riddled year. The deGrom kinetic chain issues of elbow, shoulder, scapula and upper back issues may continue until the root cause is solved.

However, once Scherzer is back, he should be good to go.